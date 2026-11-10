Former Director-General of Queensland’s Department of Education, Employment and Training Michael De'Ath told a commission of inquiry into the activities of the local CFMEU branch that it had attempted to derail a reform of the workplace safety complaints system. As ABC News Australia reports, he described the union’s intervention as exceptionally extensive in his career.

Complaints handling reform

De'Ath headed the department under Labor minister Grace Grace from 2021 to 2024. The commission is investigating alleged misconduct in the Queensland branch of the CFMEU and is revisiting claims that, under the previous Labor government, the union allegedly had influence over Workplace Health and Safety Queensland regulator to advance its industrial agenda.

Assisting counsel Dimitri Ternovski said one of the main issues at this week’s hearings was the possible extent of the union’s influence at the highest levels of government. De'Ath was also questioned about claims that the CFMEU could directly contact senior officials and ministers, bypassing the usual procedures for reporting workplace safety concerns.

Former Deputy Director-General of the Office of Industrial Relations Kim Bancroft previously told the commission that she wanted to introduce a centralised system for the initial allocation of reports. It envisaged that notifications of workplace safety risks would be made through a dedicated hotline rather than directly to officials.

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Testimony on personnel decisions

According to Bancroft, the CFMEU strongly opposed these changes and insisted on being able to contact her directly. The hearing noted that this arrangement created an additional link in the processing of complaints, while Bancroft herself could not be available around the clock.

De'Ath called the union’s resistance extremely frustrating and said he considered it a deliberate attempt to derail a process unwanted by the CFMEU. He also compared the level of this resistance to the highest mark on a nine-point scale.

Bancroft claimed that De'Ath dismissed her in 2023 and told her that a certain union group was unhappy with her. At the hearing, De'Ath accepted responsibility for the personnel decision, citing a loss of confidence as well as doubts about her competence and integrity. The commission also considered the transfer of former WHSQ compliance director Helen Burgess, who was regarded as an important link between the union and the regulator.

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