The experimental weight-loss drug retatrutide, in two Phase III clinical trials, helped approximately two-thirds of participants with obesity and painful knee osteoarthritis reduce pain by at least 50%. ScienceDaily reports.

The studies, led by Northwestern University, involved more than a thousand people in total. In the group receiving the highest dose of retatrutide, average body weight loss was about 25%. In the placebo group, 38% of participants achieved the same level of pain reduction.

Changes in weight and health indicators

Retatrutide, developed by Eli Lilly, is administered as a weekly injection. It activates receptors associated with three natural hormones. Depending on the dose, trial participants lost approximately 20% to 25% of their body weight.

In addition to reductions in weight and pain, patients also saw decreases in blood pressure, blood lipid levels and markers of inflammation in the body. The results of both studies were published on November 8 in the New England Journal of Medicine.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Questions about the course of osteoarthritis

Researchers assessed pain using the standardized WOMAC index. During visits, participants rated pain intensity on a scale from 0 to 10 and also recorded how they felt daily in a mobile app.

Scientists have not yet determined whether retatrutide can slow the progression of osteoarthritis and reduce the likelihood of future knee replacement surgery. People who already needed such surgery were not enrolled in the trials. Further research must also determine to what extent pain relief is linked to weight loss and to what extent it is related to the drug's possible anti-inflammatory effect.

The authors emphasize that dietary changes and physical activity remain fundamental approaches for people with excess weight and knee osteoarthritis. Such measures may also help avoid side effects associated with GLP-1 drugs, including gastrointestinal problems and loss of muscle mass.

Read us on