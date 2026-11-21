Welsh boxer Lauren Price could headline a summer boxing event at Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, after unifying the titles in her division. Boxing expert Steve Bunce said a deal for an outdoor bout in May or June has already been reached. According to him, Price is likely to have a mandatory defence in February beforehand.

Possible opponent in February

As BBC Sport reports, French boxer Émilie Sonvico has been named as a possible opponent for Price in February. Bunce noted that Claressa Shields will not be in the opposite corner of the ring in the summer, but Price’s opponent will be significant.

The boxer’s promoter, Ben Shalom, said Price can attract enough attention for major bouts to be held in Wales. The team would also like to arrange her fight against the winner of the bout between Chantelle Cameron and Mikaela Mayer. Shalom estimates that Price appearing at the venue of Cardiff Rugby Club or Cardiff City Football Club could result in sales of 15,000 to 20,000 tickets.

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Price’s plans and her coach’s assessment

The 32-year-old Price said she needs to move to larger-capacity arenas to strengthen her sporting legacy and expand her fan base. She also stressed that she is ready to fight any opponent.

Coach Rob McCracken, who leads Team GB’s boxing programme, called Price the best female boxer in the world. According to him, she has won the Olympic Games, the World Championship and the European Games, and has also won all the belts at welterweight. McCracken added that Price has had only 11 professional fights and, in his view, will continue to improve.

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