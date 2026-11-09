In Krakow, Poland, the weapons seized after Saturday’s attack may have posed a danger even after the attacker was detained. Lieutenant Colonel (Reserve) Michał Sitarski said this in a comment to Polsat News.

Risk of an accidental shot

Sitarski analyzed photographs and videos showing the attacker’s weapons, which ended up in the trunk of a municipal guard patrol vehicle. In his assessment, the footage showed two pistols and an AR-15-family carbine.

The expert suggested that one of the pistols may have resembled a Walther P99, the other a Glock 17 or Glock 19, while the carbine may have been a Diamondback DB-15. At the same time, he stressed that it was impossible to conclusively establish all the weapons’ characteristics based on photographs alone.

According to Sitarski, it was not possible to determine unequivocally from the carbine’s position in the photographs whether it was loaded. He noted that if there was a round in the chamber, an accidental shot could have occurred under certain circumstances. The expert did not claim that the seized carbine was in fact loaded.

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Criticism of police training

Former counterterrorism officer Robert Szymański, who trains law enforcement personnel, critically assessed the current level of police training. At the same time, he positively noted the actions of the wounded police officer, who returned fire after being injured during the attacker’s detention.

Szymański believes that basic training is insufficient to maintain the skills needed during particularly dangerous interventions. He also criticized the approach to equipment procurement, where, in his opinion, price plays too great a role rather than the quality and suitability of the equipment.

In the former counterterrorism officer’s view, police units should have specially trained and equipped groups capable of responding before counterterrorism units arrive. He noted that during the attack, the first to intervene were law enforcement officers on routine duty.

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