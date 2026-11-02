In Australia, a former government planning expert stated in an anonymous submission to Victoria's royal commission that authorities allegedly artificially inflated the estimate for an alternative Melbourne Airport Rail Link route. As ABC News Australia reports, The Age first wrote about the submission. According to the expert, this was intended to make the route through the Maribyrnong area less attractive and support the option via Sunshine.

The author of the submission claims that between $3.8 billion and $4.6 billion in tunnelling costs, which he considers unnecessary, were added to the estimate for the alternative route. He also told The Age that when he raised the issue with executives, he was allegedly threatened with dismissal unless he confirmed that the route via Sunshine was optimal.

Authorities' and opposition's reaction

Shadow Minister for Transport Infrastructure Evan Mulholland accused the Labor government of intimidation and pressure on senior officials. He called on Premier Ben Carroll to explain what he knew about these claims and when.

According to the author of the anonymous submission, the alleged threat of dismissal came from Jacinta Allan, who was then minister for public transport and major projects. An Allan spokesperson denied the accusations and said that the former premier would fully cooperate with the royal commission.

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The state government declined to comment on the substance of the claims, saying it did not want to pre-empt the commission's findings. Minister Jaclyn Symes also questioned the credibility of some of the statements, noting that the newspaper article did not cite sources for some of them.

Route via Sunshine

The proposed route via Sunshine involves building a new station in Keilor East, intended to connect the area with the airport and the metro network. In 2018, several options for a connection to Melbourne Airport were considered after then prime minister Malcolm Turnbull promised to allocate up to $5 billion for the project.

Mulholland said the Coalition would not change the route via Sunshine if it won the election, as contract work has already begun. Centre for Public Integrity researcher William Partlett called the allegations troubling and suggested that, if true, they could indicate a culture of impunity in the management of major infrastructure projects.

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