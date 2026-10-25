In Cape Town, South Africa, during a court hearing into the circumstances of Anele Tembe’s death, an expert said that an analysis of the trajectory of her fall from a 10th-floor balcony does not make it possible to conclusively establish whether she jumped, slipped, or was pushed. Tembe, who was 22, died after falling from the Pepperclub hotel in the early hours of April 11, 2021.

As TimesLIVE reports, the court heard testimony from forensic expert Lieutenant Colonel Jeremy Philander. He conducted reconstruction experiments on August 10 and 11, 2021, using mannequins weighing 33.6 kg and 44.8 kg, close to Tembe’s body weight. The tests were recorded by a drone provided by the Cape Peninsula University of Technology.

Reconstruction results

According to Philander, in the accidental-slip scenario, the mannequin landed about 1.9 metres from the hotel wall, while Tembe’s body was found about 5.1 metres away. In tests simulating a jump, the distance was 2.9 metres, while with a light push it was 4.4 metres. In the deliberate-push scenario, the mannequin landed about 5.1 metres from the building.

At the same time, the expert stressed that a jump with sufficient forward movement could also produce a trajectory similar to one following a push. Therefore, the physical parameters of the fall alone cannot be conclusive proof of any of the versions.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Testimony about the final moments

The court also heard evidence that a footprint on the outer edge of the balcony may indicate that Tembe was standing facing the room, with her back to the street. The investigator who examined the scene said that the placement of the marks does not prove that there was a struggle on the balcony; the absence of visible signs of a scuffle or other disturbances was also discussed.

Tembe’s family lawyer raised the possibility of a scuffle before the fall, referring to testimony about screams and injuries recorded during medical examinations. The expert acknowledged that a scuffle could not be ruled out, but noted that the available evidence does not establish that it caused the fall.

During a medical examination after Tembe’s death, her fiancé, rapper Kiernan Forbes, known as AKA, was found to have fresh scratches and bruises. The doctor described him as agitated and excited, making it difficult to obtain a full explanation of the origin of these injuries. A forensic pathologist found no unequivocal evidence of strangulation and determined the cause of death to be multiple blunt-force injuries sustained in the fall. The hearings are due to resume on November 17.

Read us on