Independent experts from the UN-mandated Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory said in a new report that the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, Palestine, has not stopped Israel's actions, which they classify as genocide. The Hindu reported this on October 26, 2026.

Experts' findings

The experts also accused Israeli forces of crimes against humanity in the West Bank. Among the alleged crimes mentioned in the report are torture and rape.

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The report was published on Monday, October 26. Its findings may be used by prosecutors of the International Criminal Court or judicial authorities in other jurisdictions in cases aimed at securing justice for victims and their families.

Israel's position

Israel denies both the genocide allegations and claims of sexual violence. As the publication notes, the Israeli side did not provide an immediate response following the publication of the report.

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