China intensified long-range naval deployments near Japan’s southern islands and in adjacent waters after a political dispute with Tokyo in November 2025. According to experts interviewed by Defense News, Beijing is exerting sustained pressure on Japan without violating international maritime law.

Activity near Japan

Analysts assess that China is using live-fire exercises, drone missions and carrier group deployments. Katsuya Yamamoto, director of the strategy and deterrence program at the Tokyo-based Sasakawa Peace Foundation, believes that regular passages of the Chinese fleet near Japan’s southwestern islands are gradually making such a presence routine, expanding China’s operational experience and creating a model of acceptable presence in the region.

This concerns the so-called first island chain, which includes Japan, Taiwan and the Philippines. During the seven weeks after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s statement, the U.S. think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies recorded an increase in the number of notable escalatory actions by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army.

The dispute over Taiwan

In November 2025, Takaichi said at a meeting of a Japanese House of Representatives committee that a Chinese naval blockade or armed conflict around Taiwan could constitute a situation threatening the country’s existence. Stephen Nagy, a research fellow at the Japan Institute of International Affairs, linked this statement to the scale and nature of Chinese deployments.

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In early November, Taiwan’s National Security Council secretary-general tracked more than 100 vessels linked to the Chinese military near the island, including coast guard ships and warships. Experts suggested that, given the scale of this grouping, it could also have been directed at Japan.

Tokyo’s response

According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, the number of Chinese naval ships in waters around Japan increased only slightly during 2025. At the same time, the number of Chinese vessels rose in the adjacent zone near the Japanese-controlled Senkaku Islands, which China calls Diaoyu. Jeffrey Kingston, a professor at Temple University Japan Campus, also noted an increase in Chinese naval activity near remote Japanese islands in the Miyako Island area.

The Japanese government protested China’s actions, tracked Chinese ships using its own capabilities and scrambled fighter jets. Japanese media reported that Tokyo is considering a defense plan worth 70–80 trillion yen for a five-year period beginning in April 2027, compared with 43 trillion yen in the previous five years.

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