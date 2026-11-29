UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in the Palestinian territories Francesca Albanese arrived in Mexico City, Mexico, on Saturday after Costa Rica did not allow her to enter the country. Deutsche Welle reports.

Two nights at the airport

Albanese said she spent two nights at San José International Airport after she was denied entry on Thursday evening. According to her, when she boarded a flight on Saturday, she had been awake for nearly 50 hours.

She arrived in San José at the invitation of the University of Costa Rica, which was to award her an honorary doctorate for her human rights work. Costa Rican immigration authorities said Albanese was the subject of an alert over possible links to terrorism and that her presence allegedly posed a risk to national security.

Albanese rejected these claims, saying that the Costa Rican government had spread false information linking her to terrorism. She delivered her speech for the degree award ceremony via video link from the airport terminal.

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UN reaction and programme in Mexico

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk expressed deep concern over the situation and on Friday called on Costa Rica to allow Albanese to enter the country.

Albanese was met by Palestine supporters at Mexico City airport. She is expected to spend five days in Mexico, attend an event in solidarity with Palestine, take part in an event at the Mexico City human rights commission, and deliver a university lecture on responsibility in times of genocide.

Albanese is an Italian lawyer who is not a UN official. In 2022, the UN Human Rights Council appointed her to monitor and report on the human rights situation in the Palestinian territories. She has repeatedly criticized Israel's policy in Gaza.

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