In Israel, the Water Authority has no plan to combat flooding, said Orly Babitsky, head of climate resilience at the environmental advocacy group Adam Teva V'Din. In an interview with radio station 103FM, she also pointed to a lack of funding and uncertainty over the division of responsibility between state and local authorities, The Jerusalem Post reports.

Lack of funding

According to Babitsky, investment over the previous decade should have amounted to about 7 billion new Israeli shekels. In fact, she said, only 1.5 billion shekels were invested. She said questions remain unresolved over who exactly should be responsible for spending the funds and implementing measures at the national and local levels.

The expert noted that rainfall in the country is becoming more intense: large volumes of water fall in a short period of time and cause flooding. In her view, local authorities cannot change the nature of rainfall, but they can prepare for its consequences.

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A plan without budget allocations

Babitsky considers the maintenance and expansion of drainage infrastructure necessary, as existing systems were designed for weather conditions that are already changing. Among the possible solutions, she named identifying areas where water during heavy downpours could temporarily accumulate without posing a threat to people and property, and later seep into the ground and replenish aquifers.

According to her, the flood risk management plan was published in October 2026 after more than six years. At the same time, Babitsky claims that no budget funding was allocated for its implementation: the document contains a division of responsibilities but provides for the further development of separate funding sources.

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