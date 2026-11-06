In Australia, former police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon testified for the first time in the trial over the double murder of Jesse Baird and his new partner Luke Davies. The defendant denies guilt and says he acted in self-defence, ABC News Australia reports.

The defendant’s account

According to Lamarre-Condon, in February 2024 he went to Baird’s house on Brown Street in Paddington to collect his belongings — a surfboard, a valuable ring and clothing. He claims that he saw a motorcycle and Uber Eats courier equipment near a cafe and put on a helmet to conceal his face.

The defendant told jurors that he entered the house using a spare key and searched for his property in boxes. After hearing a noise near the back door, he said he hid upstairs. He later came downstairs and saw Baird with a knife. Lamarre-Condon claims that during the struggle he feared being stabbed in the neck, took out his service pistol and deliberately shot Baird in the shoulder in an attempt to disarm him.

He also said that the second shot was fired accidentally when the men fell to the floor. Lamarre-Condon accepted responsibility for Baird’s death but insisted that he had not intended to kill him.

Testimony concerning Luke Davies

The former police officer said that after the struggle, the pistol flew into the living room. He claims that he checked Baird’s condition and called the 000 emergency service, but then decided to go outside and try to stop an ambulance.

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At the door, he said, he encountered Davies, who was holding his weapon. Lamarre-Condon stated that he crouched down to show that he was not a threat, but during a subsequent struggle the pistol fired and hit Davies.

The prosecution’s position

The prosecution alleges that Lamarre-Condon stalked television presenter Baird, unlawfully entered his home at least twice, and later killed Baird and Davies with his service pistol. In the case, the prosecution has already presented testimony or written statements from about 90 witnesses.

Lamarre-Condon also denies a charge of aggravated break and enter at Baird’s home in August 2023. He admitted that he tried to check Baird’s phone, but claims that he became frightened and ran out of the home, accidentally taking the phone and wallet.

The court also heard that after the deaths, Lamarre-Condon cleaned the crime scene and later tried to dispose of the bodies in surfboard bags near a Greek monastery. He surrendered to police four days later. Cross-examination of the defendant is due to continue on Monday.

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