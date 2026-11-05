Chinese oil refineries may reduce diesel fuel exports in November to approximately 800,000 tonnes due to declining domestic inventories following active shipments in late summer. OilPrice reports this, citing traders, industry executives, and Reuters estimates.

Previous shipment volumes

As of early November, Chinese refiners had sold around 500,000 metric tonnes of diesel for loading this month. Contracts for the second half of November had not yet been finalized, but preliminary calculations indicate total shipments of about 800,000 tonnes.

For comparison, China exported 1.33 million tonnes of diesel in August and 1.8 million tonnes in September. Thus, the expected November figure will be lower than the volumes of the two previous months.

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Export quotas

China's fuel export policy changed throughout the year. From April to July, authorities and oil refineries prioritized domestic supply, so fuel exports were restricted. In mid-July, the restrictions were eased, and in August the country exported 6.01 million tonnes of petroleum products — 12.7% more than a year earlier.

Last week, China increased the available quota for petroleum product exports in the fourth quarter to 20.44 million tonnes, 44% higher year on year, according to GL Consulting. At the same time, the company's analysts noted that additional quotas do not mean an immediate increase in physical shipments: the November export plan is still being adjusted, although it may be revised upward after the new quota allocation.

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