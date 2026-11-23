Exports of oil, petroleum products and liquefied natural gas from the United States reached record levels in 2026 amid growing domestic production and expanded export capacity. OilPrice reports.

The publication links increased demand for US energy resources to shifts in global trade flows and supply disruptions from the Middle East, which it associates with the war in Iran. Buyers also prefer supplies that do not pass through geopolitically sensitive sea routes, including the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

US share of the global market

According to Kpler data cited by OilPrice, the share of US oil in global exports increased from 5% in 2018 to 15%. The United States has also become the world's largest exporter of liquefied natural gas, overtaking Qatar and Australia. In recent months, the US share of the global LNG market has stood at around 30%, compared with 5% in 2018.

In the propane market, the United States accounted for a record 70% of global exports from the beginning of the year, according to the cited data. In the first half of 2026, US propane exports increased by 11% year-on-year to 2 million barrels per day. Ethane exports reached a record 794,000 barrels per day in August, according to the latest available EIA data.

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Competition for markets

OilPrice notes that the absolute volumes of US exports may continue to grow thanks to new gas liquefaction capacity and record oil production. At the same time, a further increase in the US share of the global market will depend not only on geopolitical factors, but also on demand and price competitiveness.

Brazil, Guyana and Canada will intensify competition for US oil. Canada also plans to build a new oil pipeline to increase sales to Asia and diversify supplies beyond the US market, and it will also compete with the United States in the LNG market. Among competitors in the liquefied gas segment, OilPrice also names Qatar, which plans to significantly expand export capacity.

Further growth in US propane exports may be constrained by limitations in export infrastructure and drought in the Panama Canal area associated with the El Niño phenomenon.

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