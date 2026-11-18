According to official data, Japan's exports rose 20.5% year-on-year in October, CNBC reports. Data released on Wednesday showed that the pace of shipment growth accelerated after two months of slowing.

Result exceeds forecasts

Economists surveyed by Reuters expected Japanese exports to grow by 20% year-on-year in October. The actual result exceeded the consensus forecast by 0.5 percentage points.

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Revised data for September showed export growth of 16.5% compared with the same month a year earlier. Thus, October's pace rose by four percentage points from the revised September figure.

Semiconductor shipments

Semiconductor shipments surged by nearly 50% year-on-year in October. CNBC linked the acceleration in overall exports to sustained chip shipments.

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