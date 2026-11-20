Exports of solar cells from China rose 21% year-on-year in October, to 1.55 billion units. This was the second consecutive month of growth in overseas shipments after four months of decline from May to August, OilPrice reports, citing Bloomberg and data from China’s General Administration of Customs.

Recovery after the decline

Chinese solar cell shipments abroad reached their lowest level in July. Exports of solar cells and panels began to decline in May after Beijing cancelled value-added tax rebates for exports of photovoltaic products effective April 1, 2026.

The cancellation of the benefit increased export costs and made Chinese photovoltaic products more expensive on international markets. China also plans to end export VAT rebates for battery products from January 1, 2027.

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US measures and technology

According to the publication, buyers of Chinese solar cells are building up inventories before new US measures concerning imports of polysilicon for solar energy and its derivatives take effect on December 4. In August, the Trump administration announced minimum import prices for polysilicon, solar cells, wafers and modules, as well as a 15% tariff.

Separately, Chinese authorities are considering export controls or a ban on a range of solar product manufacturing technologies. Last month, Beijing proposed a trade policy that could restrict exports of technologies for manufacturing high-efficiency solar products, including perovskite and tandem cells, polysilicon, wafers and crystalline silicon cells.

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