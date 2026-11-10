China’s passenger car exports rose 68.5% in October — ECNS

In China, passenger car exports totaled 928,000 units in October, up 68.5% year-on-year and 1% from September. This was reported by ECNS, citing data from the China Passenger Car Association.

Exports of new energy vehicles

According to the association, exports of new energy passenger vehicles reached 582,000 units. This was 144.7% higher than in October of the previous year and 3.9% higher than in September.

New energy vehicles accounted for 62.8% of China’s total passenger car exports. Their share increased by 20 percentage points year-on-year.

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Sales on the domestic market

Meanwhile, retail sales of passenger cars on China’s domestic market totaled 1.643 million units in October. The figure declined by 27.1% year-on-year but rose by 1.5% compared with the previous month.

Retail sales of new energy passenger vehicles reached 1.109 million units: this was 13.7% lower than a year earlier but 2.3% higher than in September. Their share of passenger car retail sales reached a record 67.5%, up 10.5 percentage points year-on-year and 0.5 percentage points from September.

Sales of fuel-powered vehicles fell by 45% year-on-year. A representative of the association said that high oil prices were accelerating the transition to electric vehicles, while active exports were helping carmakers offset the decline in domestic retail sales.

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