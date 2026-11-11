Taiwan’s machinery exports in the first 10 months of the year exceeded NT$1 trillion. In national currency, they reached NT$1.003 trillion, 24.4% more than in the same period last year, Taipei Times reports, citing the Taiwan Association of Machinery Industry.

In US dollar terms, machinery shipments from January through October totaled US$31.572 billion, up 21.8% year on year. The association suggested that full-year exports could exceed the 2022 record of US$34.813 billion.

Demand for AI and semiconductors

The association expects further growth in the industry in the current quarter. Among the factors, it cited strong demand related to artificial intelligence and semiconductors. This is supporting exports of electronic equipment, as well as inspection and testing equipment.

In October alone, Taiwan’s machinery exports totaled US$3.593 billion, up 35% from October last year. This marked the 21st consecutive month of year-on-year growth. The main contribution came from shipments of electronic equipment, power transmission components, and inspection and testing equipment.

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Risks for machine tool manufacturing

At the same time, the association noted that the unfavorable exchange rate of the Taiwan dollar against the Japanese yen and the South Korean won continues to weigh on machine tool exports. In October, their shipments increased by 18.5% to US$167 million, but over 10 months they declined by 0.2% to US$1.659 billion.

Among other factors of uncertainty, the association named international geopolitics and US government policy on artificial intelligence. It also said that higher land and electricity costs for building data centers, as well as lengthy approval procedures, could make US companies more cautious about capital spending.

The United States was the largest buyer of Taiwanese machinery products in the first 10 months, purchasing US$8.292 billion, or 26.3% of total exports. China ranked second with US$6.729 billion and a 21.3% share, while Singapore was third with US$2.339 billion, or 7.4%.

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