South Korea's exports have exceeded $1 trillion since the start of the year amid a global boom in investment in artificial intelligence chips. The country became the fourth in the world to reach this figure, after Germany, the United States and China.

New export record

The $1 trillion mark was surpassed on Thursday, November 19, the country's trade ministry said. As Channel NewsAsia reports, South Korea's annual exports reached a record $709 billion last year.

Asia's fourth-largest economy, home to major chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, is increasing exports and investment due to global demand for artificial intelligence technologies.

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Government plans and domestic demand

President Lee Jae Myung said that export achievements must be turned into sustainable development. According to him, the authorities intend to strengthen the competitiveness of key industries and develop new growth areas, including AI and biotechnology.

Lee's administration plans to establish a Future Response Fund worth 162.3 trillion won, or $121.94 billion. Excess tax revenue from the chip industry boom is intended to be directed toward promising industries, young people, regional development and education.

At the same time, domestic demand in the country remains weak, and many households have yet to feel the benefits of export growth. Consumer sentiment is affected by high interest rates, prices and significant volatility in the domestic stock market. Last month, the finance minister forecast that economic growth would accelerate this year to the middle of the 3% range, after 1% last year.

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