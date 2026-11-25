In South Korea, exports of cosmetics, food products, clothing and cultural goods from January through Thursday, when the country’s total exports exceeded $1 trillion for the first time, reached a record $28.65 billion. This was 21.5% higher than in the same period last year and exceeded last year’s annual figure of $27.02 billion, Korea Herald reports, citing data from the Korea Customs Service.

Cosmetics account for nearly half of exports

Cosmetic products accounted for the largest share of consumer goods exports, at $13.65 billion. Their shipments increased by 34.6% year on year and accounted for 47.6% of this group’s total exports. In 2025, cosmetics exports amounted to $11.61 billion, accounting for 43% of such exports.

Overseas shipments of Korean food products increased by 9.3% to $10.94 billion. Sales of ramyeon — Korean instant noodles — and seafood contributed to the growth.

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US overtakes China in purchases

Exports of fashion goods amounted to $3.13 billion, up 14% from the previous year. Shipments of cultural goods, including music albums and books, rose by 36.5% to $920 million.

The United States became the largest buyer of South Korean consumer goods, importing $5.69 billion worth of them. China purchased $5.1 billion worth of such products, while Japan bought $2.9 billion. The United States overtook China for the first time in 22 years in terms of purchases of this category of goods from South Korea.

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