In the United Kingdom, new documents concerning Peter Mandelson’s appointment as the country’s ambassador to the United States showed that he did not sell his stake in the lobbying company Global Counsel after taking office. This was reported by Politico.

Stake in Global Counsel

The correspondence shows that Mandelson retained shares in Global Counsel at the time of his appointment. In March 2025, he received an offer to buy his stake, but six months later he had still not disposed of the asset.

The company ceased operations in February 2026 after losing a number of clients amid coverage of Mandelson’s ties to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

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Interference in personnel decisions

The documents also indicate that while serving as ambassador, Mandelson intended to soften the wording on China in his speech following comments from an unnamed Global Counsel director. In a letter, the director proposed changing some of the wording, including assessments of Donald Trump’s administration.

In addition, in September 2025, Mandelson sent messages to Morgan McSweeney, then chief of staff to Prime Minister Keir Starmer, regarding personnel reshuffles in the British government. He proposed appointing Darren Jones as head of the science and technology department. McSweeney replied only after the reshuffle had been completed, when Jones received the newly created post of chief secretary to the prime minister.

Mandelson was dismissed from his post in September 2025 because of his close past friendship with Epstein. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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