Former French Prime Minister Dominique de Villepin is preparing to announce his candidacy in the 2027 presidential election. His team has called a press conference for 11:00 at the Maison de l’Amérique latine in Paris, France 24 reports.

Position on political forces

De Villepin’s team told AFP that he would present himself as an alternative to three political forces which, in its view, are dividing France. De Villepin himself named the far-right National Rally, which is currently leading in the polls, the left-wing La France Insoumise, which is in second place, and the Macronist centre.

The former prime minister accused these forces of France’s decline. He is also expected to urge voters not to regard the 2027 presidential election as predetermined and to present himself as a supporter of renewal.

Preparations for the election

De Villepin has been preparing for a presidential campaign for more than two years. He created his own party, Humanist France, published a book, strengthened his social media presence and spoke in various cities across the country.

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At the same time, his participation in the election is not yet guaranteed. To register, a candidate in France must collect at least 500 signatures from mayors. De Villepin’s team says it has already received pledges of support from 300 mayors. A lack of such signatures prevented him from running in the 2012 presidential election.

Experience and support

De Villepin was foreign minister under President Jacques Chirac when France consistently opposed the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003. He has worked in politics since the 1980s as one of Chirac’s chief strategists, but has never been elected to office.

His assessments of international affairs and statements against Israel’s military campaign in the Gaza Strip have attracted the attention of younger and more left-wing voters. However, current polls put his support between 1% and 3%.

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