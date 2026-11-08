Former Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan called on the authorities to intervene immediately over reports of a new outbreak of violence in Pakistan-administered Rawalakot. As The Express Tribune reports, there are reports of possible clashes between security forces and supporters of the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), whose activities were banned by the government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Possible casualties have also been reported.

Call for intervention

In a post on X on November 6, Haider Khan appealed to the relevant authorities to intervene to stop the bloodshed in Rawalakot, “before it is too late.”

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan said it was deeply concerned by reports of a new outbreak of violence. The organization noted that there were claims of casualties among both protesters and law enforcement personnel.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Call for dialogue

The commission called on Pakistan’s federal government and the government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir to prevent further escalation and immediately begin meaningful dialogue on citizens’ demands. It also stressed the need for unhindered media access to the region for independent coverage of events and said the situation should be resolved through political dialogue rather than force.

JAAC’s protest movement is seeking constitutional and governance reforms, including the abolition of 12 seats in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly reserved for refugees, an end to the privileges of the political elite, and changes to the quota system. The government said it had agreed to or implemented 35 of the committee’s 38 demands, while accusing it of violent attacks on government officials and state facilities. The outlet noted that it could not independently verify these claims.

On Thursday, the authorities of Azad Jammu and Kashmir also required firearm licence holders to register them at their nearest police stations within ten days. The authorities warned that unregistered licences would be considered cancelled.

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