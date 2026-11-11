Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was taken from prison to a hospital in Islamabad on Tuesday, November 10, for a medical examination and was later returned to his cell. The Hindu reports, citing sources.

Examination at an Islamabad hospital

Khan, who is being held at Adiala prison in Rawalpindi, underwent an eye examination at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS). One official said that the 74-year-old politician also developed blood pressure problems and was provided with the necessary assistance.

According to the publication's source, Khan was transferred back to his prison cell that same evening. This is the first known case since August when he was taken to hospital for treatment and then returned to prison. The August visit to the medical facility was cut short prematurely.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Health condition and court cases

The former prime minister's lawyers say that his health has deteriorated during his imprisonment and that he has significantly lost vision in his right eye. In addition, according to his party, a Pakistani court ordered the prison administration to allow the legal team to visit Khan and his wife.

Imran Khan has been behind bars for more than three years after losing power in 2022 as a result of a no-confidence vote. He has faced several corruption charges. All but one of his convictions have been suspended or overturned, while appeals are still being considered. The politician denies guilt and calls the charges politically motivated; the government denies this.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, deputy chairman of Khan's party, was also taken from prison to a hospital in Lahore, Pakistan, on November 10. He remains in hospital.

Read us on