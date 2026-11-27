In The Hague, Netherlands, former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is to stand trial before the International Criminal Court in a case involving alleged crimes against humanity during the anti-drug campaign. As The Japan Times reports, the 81-year-old politician is accused of 85 murders and two attempted murders committed in 2011–2018.

The charges concern the period when Duterte was mayor of Davao City, as well as the first years of his presidency. ICC prosecutors say these incidents are only part of up to 30,000 alleged killings carried out by death squads that targeted people suspected of using or selling illegal drugs.

Positions of the prosecution and the defense

Prosecutors contend that Duterte created, funded and armed squads responsible for thousands of extrajudicial killings in 2011–2019. Philippine law enforcement agencies reported 6,248 deaths. If convicted on any of the three charges, Duterte could receive life imprisonment.

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The former president's lawyers deny the accusations. In filings submitted to the court, they said there was no state or organizational policy of killings, and therefore the case allegedly should not be treated as crimes against humanity. The defense also insisted that Duterte is unable to participate in the proceedings due to cognitive decline, but the judges ruled that he must stand trial. Hearings will be shortened in view of his age.

Families of the deceased will await the trial

The trial is expected to last until 2027, with more than 500 alleged victims to be represented in the proceedings. Duterte was arrested in March 2025 and taken to The Hague, where he is being held in a wing of a Dutch prison for war crimes suspects.

Llorie Pasco, who lost two sons during the anti-drug campaign, traveled to The Hague to attend the hearings. She said she seeks justice not only for her children, but also for all those killed during Duterte's time in office. At the same time, supporters of the former president are calling for his release, while Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte said that no foreign court or state should stand above the country's sovereignty.

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