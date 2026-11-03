Former Jordanian intelligence brigadier general Saud al-Sharafat called on Jordanian authorities to revive the national strategy for countering violent extremism following an armed attack on a church in the village of Hmoud. The attack took place on October 23, about 80 km south of Amman, and killed nine people, The National reports.

Al-Sharafat, who retired in 2015 and now heads the Shorufat Centre for Globalisation and Terrorism Studies in Amman, said that the state-developed strategy was effectively never implemented. According to him, the document was prepared in 2014, when the Islamic State group was expanding its influence and up to 4,000 Jordanians travelled to fight in Iraq and Syria.

Strategy against extremism

According to the former official, after the defeat of the Islamic State, it may have appeared that the threat of extremism had diminished. He stressed that it is not too late to begin a nationwide discussion on how to turn the strategy into measurable practical actions.

The document envisaged improving the education system, the human rights situation and socio-economic conditions. Its goal was to counter extremism and build a tolerant religious culture that would promote pluralism and acceptance of others. Al-Sharafat also pointed to a lack of coordination between government sectors in this area and said that prevention should become a permanent national priority rather than a response to individual incidents.

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Investigation into the attack

Jordanian authorities have not named a specific group responsible for the attack in Hmoud. At the same time, officials described the suspected attackers as adherents of takfiri ideology, which permits declaring other people apostates and is one of the key tenets of the ideology of the Islamic State and other militant groups.

On October 27, Jordan carried out airstrikes on targets in Syria that authorities described as Islamic State sites in response to the attack in Hmoud. Al-Sharafat called the attack the first deadly terrorist attack on a church in Jordan's modern history and noted that investigators must establish the attackers' objectives.

Previous threats

In 2020, Jordanian security forces detained four people described as linked to the Islamic State and suspected of preparing an attack on an Armenian Orthodox church and an alcohol shop in eastern Amman. In December 2022, three security personnel were killed in the southern governorate of Ma'an during an operation against a group the government called a takfiri cell.

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