In New York, former Costa Rican Vice President Rebeca Grynspan strengthened her lead in the selection process for the next UN secretary-general. In a closed informal Security Council vote, she received 12 “encourage” votes, three “discourage” votes and no “no opinion” votes, according to diplomats, The National reports.

In the previous round, Grynspan had 11 “encourage” votes. Latvia’s UN ambassador, Sanita Pavļuta-Deslandes, who chairs the Security Council this month, confirmed that the vote was held but declined to disclose its results.

Results of the informal vote

Second place went to Rafael Grossi, the Argentine director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency. He received nine “encourage” votes, four “discourage” votes and two “no opinion” votes.

Guyana’s representative, Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett, received eight, five and two votes respectively. Lana Nusseibeh of the UAE retained fourth place with seven “encourage” votes, six “discourage” votes and two “no opinion” votes.

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Türkiye’s representative, Feridun Sinirlioğlu, whom Ankara nominated on November 1, received three “encourage” votes, eight “discourage” votes and four “no opinion” votes in his first round. According to the outlet, he is due to address the UN General Assembly on Friday and hold informal consultations with Security Council members on November 9.

Role of permanent Security Council members

The 15-member UN Security Council is seeking a successor to António Guterres, whose second five-year term ends in December. The vote was conducted without differentiating the ballots, so the results did not show how the Security Council’s five permanent members — the United States, Russia, China, France and the United Kingdom — voted. Each of these countries can block a candidacy during the formal selection process.

Russia, an aggressor state, said it could consider candidates from outside Latin America and the Caribbean if no representative of the region receives sufficient support in the informal votes. Next time, diplomats may return to colored ballots, which would make it possible to determine whether opposition to the leading candidates comes from permanent or elected Security Council members.

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