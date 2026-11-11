In Australia, the Brisbane District Court sentenced 54-year-old former school deputy principal Matthew John Keong to six months in prison for historical child sexual offences. He is to serve two months, after which the remainder of his sentence will be suspended. This was reported by ABC News.

Sentence on two counts

Last month, a Brisbane District Court jury found Keong guilty on two counts of unlawfully subjecting a person under 16 to indecent acts. The court heard that the offences occurred in the late 1990s at the teenage boy's home, when Keong was about 25 years old.

According to the court, Keong made sexual comments to the boy, exposed himself in his presence and committed indecent acts. Prosecutor Luke Smouty said the victim had previously looked up to Keong, and that what occurred was a significant breach of trust.

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Positions of the parties

In a victim impact statement, the victim described feelings of guilt and anger that, he said, he had carried with him for almost 30 years. He reported the crime to police only in 2019, explaining the delay by shame and prolonged silence.

Defence lawyer Marcin Lazinski stressed that his client was also a young person at the time of the offence. The defence also said that Keong had worked as a teacher for many years, had committed no new offences before his arrest, and had lost his career in education. His teaching registration was suspended in 2020, and in August this year he was dismissed from his position in Queensland's education system.

Judge Anthony Rafter noted that imprisonment would be difficult for the convicted man, but did not see exceptional circumstances for a non-custodial sentence. According to the judge, Keong had been entrusted with supervising the boy in the absence of his parents, and he had also shown no remorse. The suspension of the remainder of the sentence will be in effect for 12 months.

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