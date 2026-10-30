In Pretoria, South Africa, former deputy head of crime intelligence Feroz Khan and former head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Idac) Andrea Johnson have been charged with defeating the ends of justice. They briefly appeared before the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on October 30, 2026, Daily Maverick reports.

The charges also include assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and violating South Africa’s National Prosecuting Authority Act. The state did not oppose the release of both on bail of 10,000 rand each. The next hearing was scheduled for February 3, 2027, for further investigation.

Details of the charges

The case is linked to an assault and intimidation complaint filed in 2018 by Brigadier Leonora Phetlhe, who was Khan’s subordinate at the time. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Kaiser Kganyago said that an argument occurred between Khan and Phetlhe on June 26, 2018, which allegedly escalated into a physical confrontation.

According to the prosecution, Khan allegedly injured Phetlhe with a pen and also struck her with his hands and a file. Prosecutors say this caused injuries to the victim’s face and chest.

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Kganyago said that on July 5, 2018, Khan submitted a statement to an investigator before the case file was sent to the National Prosecuting Authority for a further decision. Investigators examined how he had been given the opportunity to submit such a statement. According to the prosecution spokesperson, Johnson allegedly provided Khan with information without the authorization of the head of the National Prosecuting Authority, and the two acted together to obstruct his criminal prosecution. Johnson is also charged with being an accessory after the fact in the assault case.

Madlanga Commission testimony

The arrests were preceded by testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. A crime intelligence officer known as Witness O and former Hawks investigator Kobus Roelofse told the commission that Khan allegedly received Phetlhe’s statement, a medical report and an audio recording before submitting his version of events.

Witness O described an email with the subject line “Phetlhe complaint,” sent from a Gmail address in Johnson’s name. It had 12 images and an audio file attached. According to Roelofse’s testimony, Khan allegedly received these materials on July 4, 2018. He noted that access to such information could have allowed a suspect to adjust his version of events or contact potential witnesses before investigators obtained their statements.

Police said the arrests were carried out by the Madlanga Recommendations Task Team. Law enforcement officials did not rule out further arrests as part of the continuing investigation.

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