Ecuador and the United States signed two agreements in Quito on November 6 to track illicit financial flows, counter kidnappings and extortion, and combat gold trading linked to illegal mining. Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa took part in the ceremony.

As The Rio Times reports, the documents take the form of project implementation letters. They supplement existing security cooperation arrangements between the two countries and do not constitute a new international treaty.

Support for financial analysis and police

One of the projects provides for the use of US technology to strengthen Ecuador’s Financial and Economic Analysis Unit, UAFE. This agency analyzes suspicious money transactions; the stated aim of the assistance is to identify illicit funds and criminal networks and counter money laundering.

Support is also to be provided to UNASE, the national police unit combating kidnappings and extortion, which is being transformed into a national directorate. The agreements are aimed at countering groups that finance their activities through kidnappings and extortion.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

A separate area of cooperation concerns illegal gold mining and trade in gold. According to officials’ statements, the goal is to limit criminal networks’ income from this activity.

Appeal by Democrats in the US Congress

On the same day, 13 Democrats in the US House of Representatives, led by Jesús García, Jonathan Jackson, and Greg Casar, appealed to Secretary of State Marco Rubio to immediately suspend all security assistance and military cooperation with the Noboa administration. In their letter, the lawmakers mentioned the arrest of former presidential candidate Luisa González and made claims about what they called repression against opposition representatives.

The cost of the projects was not specified in announcements about the signing of the agreements. Local elections in Ecuador, in which provincial, municipal, and parish officials will be elected, are scheduled for November 29, 2026.

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