The Ecuadorian government reported delivering 200 humanitarian aid kits to families affected by heavy rains and flooding in the city of Milagro, Guayas Province. The city is located near Guayaquil. The assistance was organized by the National Secretariat for Risk Management, a state emergency response service.

Assistance and temporary shelter

As The Rio Times reports, on November 8, 2026, officials also inspected a temporary shelter for displaced people set up at the Teniente Hugo Ortiz public school in Milagro. The activities were attended by the head of the secretariat, Carolina Lozano, and the Secretary General for Public Administration, Planning and Cabinet, José Julio Neira.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Counting of those affected continues

According to preliminary household survey results, around 750 people were affected by the severe weather. Carolina Lozano noted that this figure may rise, as specialists are still surveying other areas of the city.

The National Secretariat for Risk Management said its staff would remain in Milagro and other cantons of Guayas Province to identify new needs among the population. The final number of affected and displaced people has not yet been determined.

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