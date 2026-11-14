Ecuador plans to issue sovereign green bonds for the first time in 2027 to raise funds for protecting coastal and mountainous regions and communities whose well-being depends on these ecosystems. Environment and Energy Minister Juan Carlos Blum told CNBC about this. According to him, the government is seeking advice from the European Union, which introduced green bond standards in 2024.

Financing nature conservation

Ecuador already uses green finance instruments. In March, IDB Invest, the private-sector arm of the Inter-American Development Bank, together with Ecuadorian Banco Bolivariano, issued $120 million in biodiversity conservation bonds. The funds are to be directed toward conservation projects.

In 2023 and 2024, the country also concluded two debt-for-nature swap agreements. Under such transactions, public debt is refinanced on more favorable terms, while the savings are directed toward nature conservation. These agreements freed up approximately $1.1 billion for protecting the Amazon and the Galápagos Islands.

Ecuador also seeks to host the UN biodiversity conference COP18 in 2028. In 2023, the country issued “blue” bonds, which are expected to provide $12 million annually for the conservation of the Galápagos Islands.

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Oil, mining and biodiversity

At the same time, the government is trying to combine environmental policy with oil production and the development of critical minerals. According to the International Energy Agency, about 80% of Ecuador’s energy in 2024 was produced from oil and petroleum products, while hydropower plants supplied approximately two-thirds of its electricity.

Blum called the balance between biodiversity conservation and the use of natural resources “a delicate matter.” He also noted that one of the ministry’s priorities is combating illegal mining. The official said he is aware of the environmental impact of legal mining but considers illegal mining a much greater problem.

Nature credits

At Ecuador’s first Bio Summit in Quito, the idea of introducing biodiversity credits in the country was presented. The event’s president, Marcelo Salame, is working on a project to conserve and monetize 260 hectares of the Prosperina forest, owned by ESPOL University in Guayaquil. Such credits may account for the number of species, the area of tree cover and other indicators of ecosystem condition, while the funds raised may be directed toward its protection.

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