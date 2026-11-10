In the United States, 32-year-old Ecuadorian citizen Carlos Victor Mestanza Cercado has agreed to plead guilty to a federal robbery charge, The Hindu reports. The charge is connected to the theft of jewelry worth approximately $100 million from an armored vehicle in California.

Robbery near Los Angeles

According to the US Attorney's Office in Los Angeles, the stolen collection included precious gold items, diamonds, rubies, emeralds, and luxury watches. Its value was estimated at approximately $100 million. The office called it the largest recorded jewelry heist in the United States.

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According to the prosecution's case materials, a Brink's company vehicle was robbed on July 11, 2022, at a roadside stop north of Los Angeles. Seven men were charged in the case.

Detention in Panama

Mestanza Cercado was detained two years ago in Panama during a layover. He was traveling on a flight from Guatemala to Ecuador. The man agreed to plead guilty to a federal charge related to his role in the theft of the jewelry.

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