In the European Union, fully electric vehicles accounted for 29.8% of new registrations in October, while plug-in hybrids made up 10.9%. According to OilPrice, citing the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association, electric and hybrid models together accounted for about 75% of new car registrations in Europe.

The share of electric vehicles increased

In October 2025, fully electric vehicles accounted for 18.9% of all new registrations in the EU. Thus, over the year their share rose to 29.8%.

Petrol-powered cars accounted for 16.9% of new registrations in October, while diesel cars accounted for 5.4%. The share of hybrid vehicles in the European market stood at 33.7%, the publication writes.

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Prices and model range

According to OilPrice, sales of electric and hybrid models were supported by government programs, a wider choice of models, as well as high prices for petrol and diesel fuel. The publication also notes that rising energy prices affected electricity as well.

The European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association reported that electrified powertrains supported market growth, particularly in major European markets. OilPrice writes that European carmakers lost market share in October to Chinese competitors, which expanded their range of models.

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