US pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly said its weight-loss pill Foundayo significantly reduced the severity of obstructive sleep apnea in patients with obesity in late-stage clinical trials. The company plans to submit an application to the US Food and Drug Administration by the end of 2026 for approval of the daily drug for adults with moderate or severe sleep apnea who have obesity or excess weight, CNBC reports.

Results of two studies

The trial consisted of two independent studies. The first involved 363 patients who could not or did not want to use positive airway pressure therapy, or PAP therapy. The second group included 349 people who had used PAP therapy for at least three months before screening and continued using it during the study.

Participants who did not use PAP therapy and took Foundayo had an average of 21.1 fewer breathing-disruption episodes per hour after 52 weeks, according to the apnea-hypopnea index, or AHI. In the placebo group, the figure fell by 4.8 episodes per hour. Overall, AHI in the Foundayo group decreased by 43.8%, while in the placebo group it declined by 6.3%. According to Lilly, 31.5% of participants receiving the drug achieved remission or improvement to mild apnea.

Among patients who combined Foundayo with PAP therapy, AHI decreased by an average of 18.3 episodes per hour, compared with 5.5 in the placebo group. The overall reduction in the index was about 27.5% versus 3%, and 19.6% of participants met the criteria for remission or mild apnea.

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Weight changes and adverse reactions

The drug also reduced sleep-apnea-specific hypoxic burden, a measure of the depth and duration of decreases in oxygen levels during sleep. It fell by 55.9% in the group without PAP therapy and by 45.8% in the group using it. Over 52 weeks, the drug contributed to a loss of approximately 11% of body weight across the groups, as well as a reduction in an inflammation marker.

Lilly said the safety and tolerability data were generally consistent with previous Foundayo studies. Due to adverse reactions, about 12% of participants without PAP therapy who received the drug discontinued treatment, compared with 3.8% in the placebo group. In the PAP therapy group, these figures were 6.8% and 0.6%, respectively. The most common reactions were nausea, diarrhea, constipation and vomiting, mostly mild or moderate.

Obstructive sleep apnea occurs because of narrowing or blockage of the airways during sleep and is associated with lower oxygen levels and higher blood pressure. Eli Lilly's injectable weight-loss drug Zepbound became the first medication approved in the US to treat this condition in December 2024.

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