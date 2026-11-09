Democratic Senator from Massachusetts Elizabeth Warren is expected to chair the US Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs in January. Her priorities include reducing the cost of living, strengthening export controls on supplies of advanced artificial intelligence chips to China, and introducing rules for prediction markets, CNBC reports.

A Warren aide on the banking committee, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the outlet about the as-yet unannounced agenda. According to the aide, the senator is also preparing an extensive oversight plan.

Cost of living and debt

Warren plans to seek a cap on credit card interest rates. She also wants to supplement her 21st Century Road to Housing Act initiative with new legislation to build affordable housing.

Her plans also include reducing medical, consumer, and student debt.

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Chips and prediction markets

According to the aide, Warren intends to restrict supplies of advanced AI chips to China and participate in shaping rules for artificial intelligence regulation in the United States.

A separate focus will be oversight of the prediction markets industry, which the senator's representative called an area with insufficient oversight. Warren and Republican Senator from Utah John Curtis have already contacted the Kalshi and Polymarket platforms, demanding information about safeguards for election-related markets.

Oversight powers

After Democrats win the midterm elections, they will gain control of congressional committees. This will allow them to set the legislative agenda and issue subpoenas to officials and business representatives to testify under oath.

The committee Warren is expected to chair is responsible, among other things, for federal monetary policy, banks, and export controls. According to the aide, Warren urged technology company executives, administration officials, representatives of the Trump family's cryptocurrency companies, and Wall Street executives to preserve documents for possible committee requests.

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