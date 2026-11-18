Ella Langley won a CMA Award in the Music Video of the Year category for the video for Choosin’ Texas. Rolling Stone reported the performer’s early win.

The 60th annual CMA Awards ceremony is being broadcast live from Nashville on Wednesday, November 18, 2026. Langley led this year in nominations, competing for nine awards.

The performer’s nominations

Among the categories in which Langley appears are Entertainer of the Year, Single of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year. Her album Dandelion is listed in the Album of the Year category.

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In the Single of the Year category, the awards list includes Langley’s songs Be Her and Choosin’ Texas. The singer was also set to perform during the ceremony alongside host Lainey Wilson, Taylor Swift, Miranda Lambert and other artists.

Other categories

In the Entertainer of the Year category, the article mentions Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson. The New Artist of the Year category list includes Avery Anna, Carter Faith, Emily Ann Roberts, Tucker Wetmore and Stephen Wilson Jr.

Among the year’s musical events, the publication notes collaborative recordings by Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton, Ella Langley and Morgan Wallen, as well as Carly Pearce and Riley Green.

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