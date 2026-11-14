Scientists at Yale University analyzed 51 clinical trials of approaches to slowing aging and found that certain prescription drugs, healthy eating, and physical activity are associated with lower biological age indicators. At the same time, over-the-counter supplements examined in the studies generally did not demonstrate a measurable effect. ScienceDaily reports on the results, published in the journal Nature Medicine.

How biological age was assessed

The team led by Raghav Sehgal used data from more than 110 DNA methylation biomarkers, including 16 major epigenetic clocks. Such blood tests analyze chemical markers on DNA, whose patterns change with age, and use algorithms to estimate a person’s biological or functional age.

The researchers compared indicators before and after various interventions: the use of medications and dietary supplements, lifestyle changes, and medical procedures. According to their data, newer epigenetic clock models performed better than earlier versions. Participants with diseases generally showed greater changes in aging markers than healthy people.

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Which approaches produced results

The most pronounced changes in biological age markers were associated with certain pharmaceutical methods. These included metformin and semaglutide, which are used to regulate metabolic conditions and body weight, as well as anti-TNF drugs targeting the TNF protein involved in the body’s inflammatory response.

Consistent favorable changes were also recorded when regular physical activity was combined with a healthy diet. The studies analyzed covered Mediterranean, low-fat, and low-carbohydrate diets. In contrast, the tested over-the-counter supplements and some medical procedures did not show a noticeable reduction in epigenetic age.

Limitations of the conclusions

The authors stressed that changes in epigenetic markers do not prove longer life expectancy or a reduced risk of age-related diseases. Researchers still need to determine whether these changes are a direct consequence of the interventions, how long they persist, and whether they are actually associated with better long-term health outcomes. The next step should be studies involving larger and more diverse groups of participants.

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