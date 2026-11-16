In Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Al Ain Asset Management and Emaar Hospitality Group have agreed to launch five real estate projects with a total value of Dh8 billion, or $2.17 billion. The National reports.

First project on Al Maryah Island

The first project planned under the partnership is a residential development on Al Maryah Island. It provides for the construction of 452 apartments and penthouses across an area of 1 million square feet. The starting price for a one-bedroom residence will be Dh3.7 million.

Group chief executive Rabih Karam said that sales will begin soon. According to him, the complex will be directly connected to a shopping mall, the ADGM international financial centre and Cleveland Clinic.

The total area of the five planned projects will amount to 4.7 million square feet. The companies did not disclose the implementation timelines or locations of the other four facilities.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Demand for real estate

According to the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre, 38,483 real estate transactions worth Dh171.26 billion were registered in Abu Dhabi during the first nine months of 2026. The value of transactions increased by 76.1% year on year, while their number rose by 32.8%.

The highest value of transactions during this period was recorded on Reem Island, at Dh29.86 billion. It was followed by Al Hudayriyat Island with Dh28.62 billion, Saadiyat Island with Dh18.69 billion, Yas Island with Dh13.4 billion and Zayed City with Dh5.36 billion.

Karam also said that the company sold two estates on Saadiyat Island in the summer for Dh350 million each. Previously, Al Ain Asset Management and Emaar jointly launched the Address Beach Resort and Residences complex in Dubai, and later unveiled Vida Residences Saadiyat Island, the Vida brand's first project in Abu Dhabi.

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