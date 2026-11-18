Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council on November 18 issued a law recognizing the Houthi movement as a terrorist organization and criminalizing its activities and financing. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing the official Saba agency.

Law No. 1 of 2026 extends this designation to the Houthis’ political, military, security and civilian structures, as well as their ideological guidelines. According to Saba, the document is intended to halt the group’s financing, cut off its sources of support, and protect state institutions, society and international shipping.

Penalties for crimes

The law provides for punishments ranging from 20–30 years in prison to the death penalty for terrorist acts carried out on behalf of the group. Such acts include, in particular, undermining state institutions, besieging cities, attacks on facilities and civilians, as well as attacks on international shipping and communication networks.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The death penalty is also provided for supplying or smuggling weapons and military equipment to the Houthis, and for participating in the recruitment and training of people. Separately, the law allows the death penalty as a discretionary punishment in cases involving the use or recruitment of children under the age of 18 through schools and summer centers.

Military confrontation

Since October 5, Yemen’s government forces have been conducting Operation Dawn of Yemen, aimed at restoring control over state institutions and returning the capital, Sanaa, to government control. Fighting between government forces and the Houthis resumed in July after a period of relative calm that had lasted since April 2022. According to the UN, thousands of people have been killed or injured in the fighting, while more than 250,000 have been forced to leave their homes.

The civil war in Yemen has continued since September 2014, when the Houthis seized Sanaa and a number of provinces. In March 2015, a Saudi Arabia-led coalition intervened in the conflict in support of the internationally recognized government.

Read us on