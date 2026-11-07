The Yemeni government has accused Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Lebanese movement Hezbollah of sending 21 military specialists to support the Houthis. According to Yemen’s Interior Minister Ibrahim Haydan, 14 of these individuals are allegedly members of the IRGC, while another seven are Hezbollah representatives, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Claims of involvement in operations

Yemen’s Interior Ministry said the specialists were based in six provinces: Hodeidah, Sana'a, Saada, Hajjah, Amran and Al-Hawsi. Haydan claimed they specialized in ballistic missiles, drones, electronic warfare, communications, military logistics networks and the smuggling of weapons components.

Yemeni authorities also claim that the group was involved in planning military operations, developing weapons and coordinating maritime attacks. In particular, the minister alleged coordination of operations at sea and the selection of targets among commercial vessels, the development of explosive boats and self-propelled submarines, as well as training in mine-laying, siege tactics and urban combat.

Hezbollah’s denial

Haydan said that, in the Yemeni government’s view, Iran’s involvement had gone beyond financing, arming and training the Houthis and moved into direct operational planning and command. He described the group present not as a training mission but as a military headquarters allegedly led by an IRGC officer.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The minister called on the international community to recognize the Houthis as a terrorist organization, dismantle their financing and weapons supply networks, and ensure enforcement of the arms embargo stipulated by UN Security Council Resolutions No. 2216 and No. 2624. He also spoke of a threat to freedom of navigation in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the Red Sea.

Hezbollah denied the accusations, calling reports of its specialists in Yemen unfounded. The movement said Yemenis have the necessary capabilities and experience to defend their country without outside interference.

The civil war in Yemen has continued since 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital, Sana'a. According to the publication, fighting between the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition has intensified, while the Houthis have attacked regional airports and other civilian infrastructure.

Read us on