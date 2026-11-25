In Yemen, the army said that 109 Houthi commanders and fighters were killed or wounded during 654 strikes and targeted operations on several fronts over the past few hours. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing a statement on X by military spokesman Colonel Majed Abdullah al-Nazili.

Types of strikes

According to the spokesman, the operations included 21 airstrikes, 577 field artillery strikes, 36 drone attacks, and 20 rocket artillery strikes. He said these actions targeted Houthi positions, troop concentrations, reinforcements, and military equipment.

Al-Nazili also said that 76 vehicles, weapons systems, and pieces of military equipment were destroyed or damaged as a result of the operations. These figures were not independently confirmed in the agency's report.

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Areas of operation

The Yemeni army said it continues to strike Houthi movements and reinforcements on fronts in Marib, Al-Jawf, Taiz, and Lahj, as well as in the northern direction. The military described these actions as part of Operation Dawn of Yemen.

According to the agency, government forces have been conducting this operation since October 5, stating their intention to restore control over state institutions and bring Sanaa back under control. The spokesman also assured that the army would continue its offensive until its objectives were achieved and would protect civilians and civilian infrastructure. The Houthis had not commented on the army's statement at the time of publication.

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