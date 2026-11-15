Yemen’s government army said that the Houthis fired two ballistic missiles at Aden, the country’s temporary capital in southern Yemen. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing army spokesperson Majed al-Nuzaili.

Statement on the missile attack

According to al-Nuzaili, the missiles were aimed at Aden. He provided no information about possible casualties or damage. The Houthis did not immediately comment on the government forces’ statement.

Government forces’ operation

Separately, the army spokesperson said on social network X that government forces had carried out 723 strikes and operations against Houthi positions, reinforcements and weapons as part of Operation Dawn of Yemen. According to his data, this included 37 airstrikes, 56 drone strikes, and 630 artillery and missile attacks.

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According to al-Nuzaili’s preliminary estimates, around 321 Houthi commanders and fighters were killed or wounded, while 117 military vehicles and pieces of equipment were damaged or destroyed. Government forces, he said, are repelling Houthi attacks in the provinces of Taiz, Marib and Al-Jawf, while operations continue in the southern and southwestern directions.

The armed conflict in Yemen has continued since 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and other parts of the country. A new escalation between government forces and the Houthis began in July after the collapse of a truce reached in 2022.

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