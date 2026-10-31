Yemeni government forces said they had completed the capture of the strategic Huwaishiyan mountain range east of Al-Hazm, the administrative center of Yemen’s northern Al-Jawf province. Army field commander Col. Rabi al-Qurashi told Anadolu Agency about this.

Fighting for the high ground

According to al-Qurashi, government troops advanced after fighting with the Houthis, supported by combat aircraft. He also said that aircraft destroyed dozens of the group’s vehicles. At the same time, he said, the military operation is ongoing.

The Huwaishiyan range is the first line of defense for Al-Hazm, which, according to the field commander, remains under Houthi control. Local Yemeni media note that capturing the high ground could allow government forces to cut off Houthi supply routes in the province. The mountains also overlook key Houthi positions near Al-Hazm.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Government forces occupied part of the mountain massif during clashes on Friday and completed the capture of the entire range the following day, an Anadolu correspondent reported.

Claims of strikes

Separately, the Yemeni army said it had carried out 1,119 strikes against the Houthis over the past several hours. The military claims to have neutralized 427 members of the group and destroyed or damaged 142 military vehicles, pieces of equipment, and transport vehicles. The statement did not specify the exact period covered by these figures.

The army also reported continued fighting in the southwestern province of Taiz, where its forces, supported by the Popular Resistance, attacked Houthi movements and reinforcements with air and artillery support. Control over Al-Jawf remains divided: the Houthis hold Al-Hazm and other areas, while government forces control other parts of the province.

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