Emine Erdoğan unveils Global Zero Waste Alliance — Anadolu Agency

Turkish First Lady Emine Erdoğan unveiled the Global Zero Waste Alliance during a meeting of first ladies in Antalya, held as part of the UN Climate Change Conference COP31. The initiative is intended to become a platform for cooperation among countries in reducing waste, developing the circular economy and promoting local solutions internationally, Anadolu Agency reports.

Erdoğan, who also chairs the UN Secretary-General’s Advisory Board of Eminent Persons on Zero Waste, said that reports, warnings and targets on the climate crisis alone are no longer sufficient. According to her, success should be measured not only by the volume of recycled waste, but also by the amount of waste whose generation was prevented.

Five areas of work

The alliance’s priorities include zero waste and the circular economy, plastic and packaging waste, the creation of zero-waste zones, food and organic waste, as well as education and youth engagement.

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The initiative will operate through three interconnected formats. The annual Zero Waste Forum is intended to serve as a venue for discussing common priorities and solutions. The Istanbul Platform, Erdoğan said, should turn proposals into concrete projects and partnerships for their implementation. The alliance itself is meant to expand the geography of cooperation and promote the emergence of new partnerships between countries.

Turkey’s experience

Erdoğan noted that the Zero Waste movement was launched in Turkey nine years ago. According to her, during this time the country’s waste recycling rate increased from 13% to more than 37%. She stressed that the volume of waste is determined by decisions made even before a product is consumed: whether it is necessary, how it is produced and how long it is used.

The Turkish first lady also called for global responsibility from companies operating in different countries. She proposed developing common standards for transparency in the use of resources by large companies, independently assessing their environmental impact and strengthening accountability. Erdoğan invited the meeting’s participants to join the alliance and share the experiences of their countries.

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