In the UAE, the humanitarian organization Emirates Red Crescent has launched a winter aid campaign worth 12.5 million dirhams. It is expected to reach more than 300,000 vulnerable people in 17 countries, including refugees, displaced persons and communities affected by humanitarian crises and harsh weather conditions. This was reported by The National.

Aid will be distributed throughout the winter

The initiative is being carried out at the direction of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, the Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region and chairman of Emirates Red Crescent. The organization’s Secretary General, Ahmed Al Mazrouei, said that aid will be distributed in stages throughout the winter, with work coordinated with relevant authorities and humanitarian partners in the UAE and abroad.

Children, older people, women, as well as families of displaced persons and refugees have been identified as priority groups. According to Al Mazrouei, this is intended to ensure the timely and effective delivery of aid.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Volunteers packed winter aid kits

At the launch of the campaign, a volunteer event was held at the organization’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi. Board members and employees of Emirates Red Crescent, together with volunteers from Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, ADNOC and other organizations, packed winter aid kits.

Last week, the organization also delivered winter and medical aid worth 50 million dirhams to Gaza. The shipments included clothing, blankets, food, tents, medicines and other essential goods.

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