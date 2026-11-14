German alpine skier Emma Aicher won the first World Cup slalom of the season in Levi, Finland. For the 23-year-old athlete, it was her sixth career World Cup race victory and her first in slalom, Der Spiegel reports.

Competition results

Aicher finished 0.43 seconds ahead of Lara Colturi, who competes for Albania. Austrian skier Katharina Truppe took third place, 0.50 seconds behind the winner.

The competition was held under artificial lighting. Three weeks before the start in Levi, Aicher finished third in the giant slalom in Sölden. She claimed victory in Levi the day after her birthday.

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A special start in Levi

Aicher told BR television that Levi has special significance for her: it was here that she made her World Cup debut, scored her first points and reached her first slalom podium. The athlete also noted that she was able to complete both runs consistently.

Her German teammate Lena Dürr moved up from 30th to 18th place after an unsuccessful first run. American skier Mikaela Shiffrin, who won nine out of ten slaloms last season, did not start in Levi. She had previously said that she planned to compete less in slalom this season and focus on giant slalom and super-G.

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