In the United Kingdom, Andy Burnham urged the Labour Party to step up preparations for a confrontation with the Conservative Party at the next election. Sources for The Guardian in Downing Street said the government is seriously considering the possibility of a Conservative recovery under Kemi Badenoch.

A shift in electoral focus

According to the publication's sources, the prime minister wants Labour headquarters to once again pay more attention to the Conservatives as an electoral threat. For more than two years, the party has focused mainly on Nigel Farage's Reform UK and the Green Party on the left flank.

One source noted that electoral support is volatile and that the Conservatives, despite their current lag in polls, are showing upward momentum. According to a More in Common poll, support for the Conservative Party stood at 25% last week. At the last general election, it received 24%, after which the figure fell to 18%.

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Campaign resources

According to The Guardian, Labour is preparing from January to direct more resources towards countering the Conservatives ahead of the May elections. Party representatives stressed that the Conservatives, as the official opposition, remain the focus of daily work, but that the overall strategy needs to be strengthened.

Among the possible tactics being discussed is an emphasis on the prospect of a pact between the Conservatives and Reform UK. A campaign focused on the Conservative Party brand and its shadow cabinet is also being considered. At the same time, according to More in Common, Kemi Badenoch's personal ratings are relatively strong, but her party is significantly behind overall: one-third of respondents who view her work positively said they would not vote for the Conservatives.

More in Common director Luke Tryl believes Labour should prepare for different scenarios, as it now has two rivals on the right. In his assessment, Reform UK may take right-wing votes from Labour in the so-called Red Wall, while the Conservatives could gain strength in more affluent areas of England, particularly in the southeast.

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