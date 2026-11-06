Endurance Energy said that during a test at the underwater Axial volcano, about 480 kilometers off the coast of Oregon, US, its generator produced more electricity than the equipment consumed for 8.7 seconds. ScienceAlert reports on the experiment's results.

Test at a depth of 1.5 kilometers

The Adélie prototype was placed on the ocean floor at a depth of about 1,500 meters, where hydrothermal vents emerge from the seabed. Seawater enters cracks, is heated by molten rock beneath the volcano, and returns to the ocean through such outlets.

Engineers drilled a 16-meter-deep borehole below the seabed and installed a pipe in it. The water from it had a temperature of about 260°C, but its flow proved insufficient to operate the generator. The installation was therefore connected to a nearby natural hydrothermal vent.

During the experiment on September 27, the water temperature reached about 281°C. Due to the high pressure at that depth, it remained liquid. The generator's turbine operated at about 26,000 revolutions per minute.

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Power surplus and test limitations

After accounting for electricity costs for pumps and other components, the median power surplus was about 2 kilowatts, while the peak was 16.5 kilowatts. However, the installation stopped after the battery protection system against excessive current was triggered. About ten minutes later, during an attempted restart, the pump's power cable failed.

The next 100-kilowatt Gentoo test generator, according to Endurance founder and CEO Andrew Redd, is expected to operate longer and at higher power. The company also plans to use a new drilling rig capable of reaching a depth of up to 500 meters.

Non-peer-reviewed results

The stated figures describe electricity production only while the generator was operating and do not account for energy spent on transportation, drilling, and installation. The measurement results were released by Endurance Energy itself, and there is no peer-reviewed scientific publication on the experiment.

The company also said it selected a drilling site away from hydrothermal chimneys and animals near them and found no noticeable changes in the local ecosystem. For independent analysis, it sent more than 40 samples of water, rocks, and minerals to laboratories. The long-term impact of large installations on the seafloor ecosystem still needs to be assessed.

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