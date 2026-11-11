Japanese oil refiner Eneos Holdings has raised its net profit forecast for fiscal 2026 by 48% to ¥615 billion, or about $3.87 billion. The company attributed the revision to higher-than-forecast oil prices, Channel NewsAsia reports.

The company’s new forecast

Eneos expects its net profit to total ¥615 billion for the year ending in March 2027. In May, the company forecast the figure at ¥415 billion. In addition to higher crude oil prices, stronger overseas prices for petroleum products affected the forecast.

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Impairment of renewable energy assets

In July–September, the second quarter of the fiscal year, Eneos recorded a ¥111.8 billion impairment loss on the assets of its renewable energy business. It is mainly related to goodwill following the acquisition of Japan Renewable Energy in 2022.

For April–September, Eneos’ net profit increased nearly eightfold compared with the same period a year earlier, reaching ¥511.9 billion.

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