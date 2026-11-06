Italian electric motorcycle manufacturer Energica, which ceased operations in 2024 due to court-ordered liquidation, has announced the resumption of operations under a new international owner. The company plans to move motorcycle production to Asia, while design, engineering, research, and oversight of technical standards and quality will remain in Italy.

As Electrek reports, Energica was acquired by Singapore-registered Energica Pte. Ltd., which is backed by international private investors. According to the manufacturer, the Italian engineering and design leadership includes Chief Technology Officer Giampiero Testoni and designer Paolo Imeni.

Price reduction

Energica estimates that the new production model will significantly reduce costs and make it possible to lower motorcycle prices by around 20% compared with previous models. The brand's vehicles were previously highly regarded for their performance and technology, but belonged to the premium segment.

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The first model whose production is planned to resume will be the Energica Experia, an electric adventure sport-tourer. The company then intends to gradually return the Ego, Eva Ribelle, and EsseEsse9 models to the market.

Return of models and service

At the initial stage, Energica will use existing motorcycle platforms, which should speed up the production restart without developing and certifying entirely new machines. At the same time, the manufacturer plans to install a new battery and improve the vehicles' range, efficiency, performance, and reliability.

The company is also aiming to restore dealer and service networks in Europe, the United States, and Australia. Energica said that servicing has already resumed and that spare-parts deliveries to dealers in several countries have been restored. Previously, the brand supplied motorcycles for the FIM MotoE World Cup for four seasons, developing high-voltage systems and DC fast-charging technologies.

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